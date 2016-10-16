posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on October 16th, 2016 at 11:08 pm

Navin Prakash is an academician by profession. He will be seen as one of the Housemates on Bigg Boss 10.



Here are some interesting facts about this intelligent guy who impacts the younger generation…

Navin Prakash belongs to Jhajha, a remote place in Bihar.

He has been a student leader and graduated from Delhi University.

Navin Prakash presently lives in Kolkata and mentors UPSC candidates.

Befitting his academic background he is also a poet, activist and public speaker.

He loves reading, writing and listening to music.