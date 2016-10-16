Meet Bigg Boss 10 Contestant Navin Prakash

Navin Prakash is an academician by profession. He will be seen as one of the Housemates on Bigg Boss 10.
 

 

Navin

 

 

Here are some interesting facts about this intelligent guy who impacts the younger generation…

 

 

Navin Prakash belongs to Jhajha, a remote place in Bihar.

 

13445513_572509709596224_2312115900376423126_n

 

 

He has been a student leader and graduated from Delhi University.

 

13567047_580471828800012_8760666194529341368_n

 

 

Navin Prakash presently lives in Kolkata and mentors UPSC candidates.

 

13590312_579294555584406_85694465175986556_n

 

 

Befitting his academic background he is also a poet, activist and public speaker.

 

12009729_485785371601992_2557037583168965416_n

 

 

He loves reading, writing and listening to music.

 

13100788_555199924660536_1900405214878453843_n

 


﻿

