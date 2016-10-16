Meet Bigg Boss 10 Contestant Manveer Gurjar

Manveer has grown up in Noida and been around farms all his life. He is an owner of a dairy farm and will be one of the inmates on Bigg Boss.

Here are a few interesting things about Manveer Gurjar...

 

Manvir (14)

 

Manveer loves wrestling, gymming and Kabaddi.

 

Manvir (5)

 

Manveer Gurjar’s real name is Manoj Kumar Baisoya.

 

Manvir (11)

 

Manveer is absolutely obsessed with his physique.

 

 

Manvir (25)

 

Manveer wanted to become an actor but could not pursue this dream of his.

 

Manveer’s personality will certainly make him an interesting watch on Bigg Boss 10.


﻿

