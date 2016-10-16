posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on October 16th, 2016 at 10:40 pm

Casanova Manu Punjabi is businessman and hails from Jaipur. He will be one of the housemates on the current season Bigg Boss .

Here are a few interesting things about Manu Punjabi...

Manu’s hobbies are playing cricket, mimicry and watching cartoon shows.

Manu has a grave fear of guns.

Manu believes that the word ‘impossibe’ doesn’t exist in his dictionary.

Manu is a self -proclaimed flirt and loves seeking the attention of the ladies.

Manu loves indulging in gossip. Will he be the new Gossip King on BB10?

Looking forward to see more of Manoj on Bigg Boss 10.