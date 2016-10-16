posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on October 16th, 2016 at 10:03 pm

Lokesh is complete lover of drama aims to create a niche for herself no matter where she is. Lokesh will be a contestant on the current season of Bigg Boss..

Here are a few interesting things about Lokesh Kumari...

Lokesh is a big time foodie.

Lokesh’s hobbies include dancing, singing and travelling.

Lokesh is currently pursuing her M.A. in Economics.

Family matters the most to Lokesh and she is extremely attached to her family members.

Short dresses, high waist pants & crop tops are Lokesh’s favourite clothing.

We cannot wait to see how Lokesh will interact with the rest of the housemates on Bigg Bos 10.