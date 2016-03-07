posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on October 16th, 2016 at 10:41 pm
The pretty Akanksha Sharma with a charming smile will be seen as one of the Housemates on Bigg Boss 10.
Here are some interesting facts about this gorgeous beauty…
Akanksha is a Haryanvi girl, born and brought up in Gurgaon.
She is a writer and actress.
In February 2014 she was married to Zorawar Singh, younger brother of Yuvraj Singh.
Akanksha is a fitness freak and loves to push her limits at the gym.
She is an explorer at heart and loves to travel.
She loves to bring out her crazy side at times and have fun.
