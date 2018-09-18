Mauli walks out of the house!

posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on September 18th, 2018 at 6:08 pm

This week starts with an emotional turmoil on Silsila where Mauli is heartbroken and confronts Kunal. Leaving the house for a brief period of time, we see Kunal bumping into Rajdeep’s car who then beats him up. Nandini is seen coming to Kunal’s rescue and takes him home. Radhika is shocked to see Kunal in that state and, simultaneously also blames Nandini for destroying everybody’s lives. Mauli comes out devastated and confronts Nandini too.

 

 

IMG_9061

 

 

When Jyoti, Mauli's mother, learns about what has happened, she comes and creates a havoc, and also blames Mauli for everything. Nandini is trying to reach Kunal and prays for Mauli. Going forward, we see Mauli taking care of Kunal. On getting tea for him, she overhears him speaking with Nandini. This leads to a big showdown where we see Mauli packing her bags and announcing that she cannot stay with Kunal anymore!

 

 

IMG_9060

 

 

 

What does this lead to? Stay tuned to Silsila Badallte Rishton Ka at a new time from Monday to Friday at 11 pm.

