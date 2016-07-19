Mapping High Temperatures Already-Welcome to Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 9!

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on July 19th, 2016 at 4:26 pm

Last week we showed you the faces that you will be seeing in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 9. It doesn't come as a surprise that Is baar competition takkar ka hai. July will end with a boom as we will soon see another surprise that is in store.

DSC_0079

The famous director/ proucer Karan Johar, ace choreogrpher Ganesh Hegde and the gorgeous Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen judging the show this season.

DSC_0100

Their dhamkedaar entry is something that one mustn't miss. Moreover, this competition has a new twist in the plot. We aren't telling yet but we assure this is just the beginnig of HOTNESS!!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with