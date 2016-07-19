posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on July 19th, 2016 at 4:26 pm

Last week we showed you the faces that you will be seeing in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 9. It doesn't come as a surprise that Is baar competition takkar ka hai. July will end with a boom as we will soon see another surprise that is in store.

The famous director/ proucer Karan Johar, ace choreogrpher Ganesh Hegde and the gorgeous Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen judging the show this season.

Their dhamkedaar entry is something that one mustn't miss. Moreover, this competition has a new twist in the plot. We aren't telling yet but we assure this is just the beginnig of HOTNESS!!