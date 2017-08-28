Many congratulations to Saurabh Raaj Jain from Mahakaali on becoming a proud father to twins!

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on August 28th, 2017 at 11:40 am

You would be thrilled to know that Saurabh Raaj Jain, who plays the character of Mahadev in the show Mahakaali has some great news to share! Well, the actor recently became a father to twins. The actor and his wife Riddhima were blessed with a baby boy and a girl last week.


Happiness knew no bounds and the actor took to Twitter sharing his joy with the world!

 

Read below!

 

 

 

 

We wish the new parents loads of happiness and best wishes!


​Tune into Mahakaali Sat-Sun at 7 PM!​


