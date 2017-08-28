posted by Shambhavi, last updated on August 28th, 2017 at 11:40 am

You would be thrilled to know that Saurabh Raaj Jain, who plays the character of Mahadev in the show Mahakaali has some great news to share! Well, the actor recently became a father to twins. The actor and his wife Riddhima were blessed with a baby boy and a girl last week.



Happiness knew no bounds and the actor took to Twitter sharing his joy with the world!

Read below!

We r blessed with two bundles of joy....baby girl and baby boy😊😊 pic.twitter.com/hsS1a3XAvo — sourabh raaj jain (@saurabhraajjain) August 25, 2017

Tweetipiessssss thnq so much fr d lovely wishes😘😘 means a lot to me😘😘😘😘 — sourabh raaj jain (@saurabhraajjain) August 25, 2017

We wish the new parents loads of happiness and best wishes!



​Tune into Mahakaali Sat-Sun at 7 PM!​