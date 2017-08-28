posted by Shambhavi, last updated on August 28th, 2017 at 11:40 am
You would be thrilled to know that Saurabh Raaj Jain, who plays the character of Mahadev in the show Mahakaali has some great news to share! Well, the actor recently became a father to twins. The actor and his wife Riddhima were blessed with a baby boy and a girl last week.
Happiness knew no bounds and the actor took to Twitter sharing his joy with the world!
We wish the new parents loads of happiness and best wishes!
