posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on January 30th, 2017 at 12:02 am

In a nail- biting Grand Finale episode of Bigg Boss 10, Manveer Gurjar was announced the winner. The competition was extremely tough between the four finalists but with the love and support of audience, Manveer manifested what seemed almost impossible, a commoner beat the celebrities to lift the trophy.

He had entered the Bigg Boss 10 house as an ‘Indiawala’ but during his BB10 journey he won the hearts of the audience by his simple yet sweet personality.

His journey on Bigg Boss 10 has completely transformed him and even Salman Khan appreciated him for this.

An elated Manveer thanked the audience for their love. We bet this season of Bigg Boss has created history and has given us an epic winner in Manveer Gurjar.

Bani Judge became the first runner- up while Lopamudra Raut was announced to be the second runner- up.