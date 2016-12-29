posted by Webdunia, last updated on December 29th, 2016 at 2:09 pm

So the two contenders for the captaincy this week are - Manveer Gurjar and Rohan Mehra. They will be seen competing with each other tonight on Bigg Boss 10.

Giving details about the task while reading the letter sent by Bigg Boss Gaurav mentions there will be a Flower Bed placed in the garden area, two different colors of the flowers will be given to the competitors. The job of each contender would be to plant maximum flowers on the flower bed, the one who has the maximum flowers wins the captaincy!

The real twist is that while placing the flowers, the individual has to ensure the protection of their flowers from the other as the other can pull it out and replace by their own. Bigg Boss also makes it very clear that no housemate can be part of this task in any way in order to support their favorite contender!

Bani is made the 'sanchaalak' of the task!

Who do you think will win this captaincy?

To know, watch Bigg Boss 10 tonight at 10:30 PM!