Manveer And Nitibha's Friendship Turns Sour On Bigg Boss 10

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 9th, 2017 at 2:42 pm

In the latest development we will see Manveer and Nitibha, good friends in the past getting into a major fight in tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 10. Nitibha is seen talking in English, breaking one of the very important rules of the Bigg Boss house and due to this gets a warning from the Bigg Boss. This comes to the notice of captain, Manveer.

 

PIC 08

 

 

Manveer a little annoyed tells Nitibha why is she doing so when she is familiar with the house rules. A debate between the two gets amplified further and the duo fights with each other making things uglier between them.

 

PIC 14

 

 

Manveer and Nitibha get so angry on each other that they forget about all the sweet moments shared in the past.

 

PIC 12

 

What will happen ultimately? Will they become buddies like before?

Tune in to watch Bigg Boss 10 tonight at 10:30 PM!


