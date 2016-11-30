Manveer and Manu to part ways on Bigg Boss 10?

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on November 30th, 2016 at 2:28 pm

The test tube task has stirred the pot beyond imagination! The arguments and disagreements reach a different level altogether tonight as Manu and Manveer also get into a heated debate.

 

Both Manu and Manveer bonded since first week of Bigg Boss Season 10. It seemed like it’s almost impossible to separate them or break their bond. However tonight, both will be seen arguing with each other over emptying the test tube that Manu has. Manveer is trying to convince Manu to empty it but Manu puts his foot down saying that he won’t do it.

 

Later, Priyanka is also heard saying to Manu that ‘Laanat hai teri dosti par!’

Who exactly is Manu trying to save? To know more about this, tune into Bigg Boss 10 at 10.30PM tonight!


