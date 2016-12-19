Manveer and Bani get into an ugly spat on Bigg Boss 10!

Today on Bigg Boss 10, the most trending contentders in the house get announced based on a poll by the UC Browser. The three contestants are Manveer, Monalisa and Rohan. On account of their victory, they get an opportunity to see the video clips regarding them.  The contestants watch the clips on the UC Browser booths that are set up in the garden area.
During this process Manveer comes accross a conversation between Bani and Gaurav about him and Mona and gets shaken up over her remarks. 
Without a second thought he walks back into the house and drops a canon of fiesty words on Bani. The heated talk between them doesn't seem to settle. 
Manveer says that how could she stoop low and make such a remark about him and Mona! 
The temperatures of this talk hit the roof and what happens next will only be worth a watch tonight on 
Bigg Boss 10. Tune in at 10.30pm!

