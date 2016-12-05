posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on December 5th, 2016 at 11:32 am

Tonight, Bigg Boss calls Manu in the confession room and informs him that due to certain circumstances in the outside world, he has to come out of the house. Manu is shocked at this. Bigg Boss adds that Manu can say bye to his friends in the Bigg Boss house and return to the confession room.

A baffled Manu breaks the news to his friends Monalisa and Manveer. Both are in a shock to know that Manu has to leave the house this way. They try to stop him but needless to say that Manu has to leave them and step out of the house as told by Bigg Boss. All housemates bid him adieu.

After his sudden and unexpected exit, Monalisa and Manveer aren’t able to gather themselves. Monalisa cannot stop crying and dearly misses her friend and strong support in the Bigg Boss house. Upset with the way things turned out, Monalisa tells Priyanka that she didn’t have to do anything to separate the three of them. Her wish was automatically fulfilled.

At this, Priyanka snaps back in her own style and makes mean comments. She goes on to making a statement that ‘Tumhari dosti thi? Are you kidding me?’ Moanlisa is naturally hurt by Priyanka’s behavior.

How will Monalisa adjust to this new situation in the Bigg Boss house? Will she be able to take a stand for herself or will she get bullied? Stay tuned to Bigg Boss 10 for all this and more, every Mon- Fri at 10.30PM and every Sat- Sun at 9PM!