Manu's inspiring life story unravels on Bigg Boss 10 tonight!

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on October 27th, 2016 at 11:25 am

Tonight on Bigg Boss 10 Om Swami casually teases Manu saying that he should be in Hollywood. The conversation takes a serious overtone when Manu says that he never had money. Manu who is otherwise cheery gets a bit emotional after broaching this subject.

 

IMG_9863

 

IMG_9736

 

He lost his father 9 years ago. The huge family of 9 people got totally disturbed after the demise of only earning member. The responsibility fell upon Manu. His family somehow managed to send him to Dubai. But Manu was unable to adjust there and wanted to come back. His mother felt disappointed by his decision and shared her sentiment with him. Upon knowing that his mother is not happy about him coming back, Manu decided not to return home till he achieves something in life. He used to sleep on roads until he met a kind hearted Dhabawala who allowed Manu to sleep there. Manu used to sob through the night not knowing what lay ahead of him.

 

IMG_9963

 

 

Now we know from where Manu gathers his fighting spirit! Don’t miss Bigg Boss 10 tonight at 10.30PM to hear full story of Manu!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with