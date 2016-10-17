Manu making it tough for the Celebs on Bigg Boss 10!

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on October 17th, 2016 at 3:43 pm

Etiquette and hygiene issues have started coming up in the House already! When all contestants sat together to address these problems, Manu got into an argument. Later on, in the night he kept walking in and out of the bedroom, disturbing everyone’s sleep and all the Celebrities reprimanded him for it. Check out here the video of how Manu reacted to the entire situation…

 

IMG_6739

 

Want to know who else is creating chaos in Bigg Boss House? Watch here!


﻿

