posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on December 12th, 2016 at 3:30 pm

Priyanka in the Secret Room is surprised to see Manu come. She warmly welcomes him back but the next moment she is in a shock to know that Manu has lost his mother and that’s what took him out of the game.

Manu and Priyanka in the Secret Room

Manu sees Monalisa bonding with Gaurav. He seems obviously upset. Priyanka says, ‘Aadhi aankhein toh Secret Room me khuli hai meri!’ She also goes on to criticizing Swami Om and calls him ‘Gandha Buddha’.

How will this change the equations in the Bigg Boss 10 house? Stay tuned to know more about this! Every Mon- Fri at 10.30PM and Sat- Sun at 9PM!