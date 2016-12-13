posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on December 13th, 2016 at 11:41 am

Bigg Boss 10 is getting interesting with every passing week and the entertainment quotient is on the rise. Even this week, Bigg Boss dishes out interesting tasks to the housemates adding to the drama.

Luxury Budget Task, BB Democracy

Tonight Bigg Boss announces BB Democracy, the luxury budget task of the week. The housemates have to take some important decisions from time to time, as instructed by Bigg Boss. Also the decision is to be taken following the democratic method that is by majority.

The Big Twist

Wouldn’t it be easy for the housemates if it were that simple? So to keep the drama going and increase the level of difficulty for the housemates, Bigg Boss adds a super twist to this task. To the housemates it looks that the decisions are by majority but in reality, all decisions are taken by Manu and Priyanka from the Secret Room.

Now we better not imagine what havoc would this cause in the Bigg Boss 10 house! Tune in to Bigg Boss 10 tonight at 10.30PM to watch the drama and entertainment hit a different level altogether!