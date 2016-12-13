Manu and Priyanka rule the BB House on Bigg Boss 10!

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on December 13th, 2016 at 11:41 am

Bigg Boss 10 is getting interesting with every passing week and the entertainment quotient is on the rise. Even this week, Bigg Boss dishes out interesting tasks to the housemates adding to the drama.

 

IMG_2965

 

Luxury Budget Task, BB Democracy

 

 

IMG_2943

 

Tonight Bigg Boss announces BB Democracy, the luxury budget task of the week. The housemates have to take some important decisions from time to time, as instructed by Bigg Boss. Also the decision is to be taken following the democratic method that is by majority.

 

The Big Twist

 

 

IMG_2938

 

IMG_2861

 

Wouldn’t it be easy for the housemates if it were that simple? So to keep the drama going and increase the level of difficulty for the housemates, Bigg Boss adds a super twist to this task. To the housemates it looks that the decisions are by majority but in reality, all decisions are taken by Manu and Priyanka from the Secret Room.

 

IMG_2962

 

Now we better not imagine what havoc would this cause in the Bigg Boss 10 house! Tune in to Bigg Boss 10 tonight at 10.30PM to watch the drama and entertainment hit a different level altogether!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with