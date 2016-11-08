posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 8th, 2016 at 3:12 pm

The commoners' troop seems to have trouble cooking on the menu today. Lokesh, who is handling the kitchen gets a bitter serving of words from team-mates Manu and Navin.

Manu and Navin complain and say that Lopamudra used to handle the kitchen smoothly unlike Lokesh. Lokesh snaps back saying that Lopa had the support of the celebrity team. She also mentions that her team doesn't co-operate and is just busy criticizing every second thing.

Lokesh seems irked with the conduct of her team members and we will have to tune in tonight at 10.30PM to see what’s cooking!