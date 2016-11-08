Manu and Navin call for Kitchen Trouble on Bigg Boss

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 8th, 2016 at 3:12 pm

The commoners' troop seems to have trouble cooking on the menu today. Lokesh, who is handling the kitchen gets a bitter serving of words from team-mates Manu and Navin. 

 

PIC 27

 

PIC 29

 

Manu and Navin complain and say that Lopamudra used to handle the kitchen smoothly unlike Lokesh. Lokesh snaps back saying that Lopa had the support of the celebrity team. She also mentions that her team doesn't co-operate and is just busy criticizing every second thing. 

 

PIC 31

 

PIC 30

 

Lokesh seems irked with the conduct of her team members and we will have to tune in tonight at 10.30PM to see what’s cooking!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with