Manu And Manveer Snap At Swami Om On Bigg Boss 10!

posted by Webdunia, last updated on January 4th, 2017 at 1:09 pm

Tonight on Bigg Boss 10 we will see how Manu Punjabi and Manveer open up their true feelings in front of Swami Om.  Manu clearly says to Swami Om that he has a very bad habit of saying wrong things about him behind his back such as “Manu Punjabi has become arrogant” etc. Swami Om says Manu is unnecessarily over reacting to things. Manveer too comes in support of Manu.

 

PIC 01

 

 

In disagreement Swami Om says that everyone in the Bigg Boss house has somewhere believed that he is going to win the show, that’s why they keep fighting with him!  Manu in response says that he hasn’t ever faced the truth!

 

PIC 02

 

 

While moving out of the scene Swami Om says that everyone will have to speak with him until he is in the Bigg Boss house. He is even quoted saying “Lado jhagdo magar shaanti se toh baithne dunga nahi”.

 

PIC 10

 

 

How will the housemates deal with this nature of Swami Om further?

 

PIC 11

 

 

To know this and much more, watch Bigg Boss 10 tonight at 10:30 PM!


