Manish's swayamvar on JDJ9

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 18th, 2016 at 8:28 pm

Get ready to witness something dramatic on JDJ9 this weekend. Karan Johar will not only play judge to the dance performances but also for a very special competition this time. It's the time to disco at Manish Paul's swayamvar on JDJ9. The dynamic judge, Karan Johar picks Alia, Jacqueline and Farah as the prospective brides for Manish. After carefully screening the potential brides and taking their feedback, Karan finally concludes that he will marry Manish. Looks like the dil of the ladies is in mushkil!

 

IMG_2539

 

IMG_2542

 

IMG_2558

 

IMG_2541

 

IMG_2572

 

IMG_2543

 

IMG_2567

 

IMG_2573
IMG_2576

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tune in to see this Bollywood style swayamvar on JDJ9, tomorrow at 10PM!


﻿

