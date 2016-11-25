Manish and Preetjot ki anmol chemistry on JDJ9

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 25th, 2016 at 5:45 pm

JDJ9 wild card brought in 5 jodis. And as quite vocally expressed by judge Karan Johar, one of the most sweetest yet the mismatched ones are Swasti and Preetjot. Both of them are phenomenal dancers and their exurberant great amount of fun and enery on the stage. 

 

IMG_7416

 

IMG_7413

 

However, here's something more interesting than their chemistry, and that is the crazy and crackling chemistry of Preetjot and Manish. 

 

IMG_7414

 

DSC_1895

 

DSC_2111

 

Their fun leg pulling never fails to bring a smile on our faces and the little one can totally ace Manish at stealing the attention of the ladies.

And who can forget the amazing skits that Swasti and Preetjot do, where Preetjot plays Little Manish to the T.

 

IMG_1438

 

IMG_1710

 

IMG_1695

 

IMG_1698

 

IMG_1700

 

IMG_1719

 

IMG_1739

 

IMG_2369

 

IMG_2372

 

IMG_2417

 

Its always a treat to watch these two light up the JDJ9 stage with their madness!

Keep watching JDJ9, Saturday 10PM!


﻿

