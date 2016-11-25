posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 25th, 2016 at 5:45 pm

JDJ9 wild card brought in 5 jodis. And as quite vocally expressed by judge Karan Johar, one of the most sweetest yet the mismatched ones are Swasti and Preetjot. Both of them are phenomenal dancers and their exurberant great amount of fun and enery on the stage.

However, here's something more interesting than their chemistry, and that is the crazy and crackling chemistry of Preetjot and Manish. Their fun leg pulling never fails to bring a smile on our faces and the little one can totally ace Manish at stealing the attention of the ladies.

And who can forget the amazing skits that Swasti and Preetjot do, where Preetjot plays Little Manish to the T.

Its always a treat to watch these two light up the JDJ9 stage with their madness!

