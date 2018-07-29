posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on July 29th, 2018 at 2:48 pm
The much-awaited evening full of glitz and glam, energetic performances, and unlimited fun begins tonight at 8 pm. IIFA has always been an event worth looking forward to and this time around as well, we promise you a dose of just the same. Celebrating movies across the globe and rewarding a great bunch of talent does make IIFA memorable always, right?
Here's the full list of winners:
1. Best Film
Tumhari Sulu
2. Best Director
Saket Chaudhary - Hindi Medium
3. Best Actor (Female)
Sridevi - Mom
4. Best Actor (Male)
Irrfan Khan - Hindi Medium
5. Best Actor In Supporting Role (Female)
Meher Vij - Secret Superstar
6. Best Actor In Supporting Role (Male)
Nawazzuddin Siddiqui - Mom
7. Best Story
Amit V Masurkar - Newton
8. Best Music Direction
Amaal Mallik, Tanishk Bagchi, Akhil Sachdeva - Badrinath Ki Dulhania
9. Best Background Score
Pritam - Jagga Jasoos
10. Best Screenplay
Nitesh Tiwari, Shreyas Jain - Bareilly Ki Barfi
11. Best Dialogues
Hitesh Kewalya - Shubh Mangal Saavdhan
12. Best Choreography
Vijay Ganguly and Ruel Dausan Varindani, Galti Se Mistake - Jagga Jasoos
13. Best Cinematography
Marcin Laskawiec, Usc - Tiger Zinda Hai
14. Best Editing
Shweta Venkat Mathew - Newton
15. Best Lyrics
Manoj Muntashir - Mere Rashke Qamar - Baadshaho
16. Best Playback Singer (Female)
Meghna Mishra - Main Kaun Hoon Secret Superstar
17. Best Playback Singer (Male)
Arijit Singh - Hawayein Jab Harry Met Sejal
18. Best Sound Design
Dileep Subramaniam and Ganesh Gangadharan (YRF Studios) - Tiger Zinda Hai
19. Best Special Effects
Ny Vfxwala (Prasad Vasant Sutar) - Jagga Jasoos
20. Best Style Icon of the Year
Kriti Sanon
21. Best Debut Director
Konkona Sensharma
22. Outstanding Achievement by an Actor in Indian Cinema
Anupam Kher
