posted by Tuhin Mitra, last updated on April 23rd, 2017 at 10:44 pm

Maithili Thakur beautifully sang ‘Yaad Piya Ki Aaye’ in the face-off round which had the experts staring in awe. She received 76% of votes which is the target she set for Bannet Dosanjh. Shankar Mahadevan called her performance top notch and stated that she is extremely versatile who has the ability to become a great singer.

The other experts joined her on stage as well and were all praises for her. It was truly a remarkable performance, one that saw Maithili bring out her true potential.