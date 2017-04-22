Maithili Thakur joins Master Saleem on stage to sing

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on April 22nd, 2017 at 9:26 pm

Maithili Thakur, who has already reached the finals was called on stage by the experts to sing with Master Saleem. They both sang - Allahh hoo together, added with the flavor of Maithili's classical notes. Everyone went awe-struck watching the performance.

Monali shared how she had tears on happiness in her eyes to see the performance and that she was very happy to see Bannet and Monali's confidence at this stage.


