'Main nahi le rahi aapki Sorry!' Priyanka says to Nitibha on Bigg Boss 10!

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on December 2nd, 2016 at 2:56 pm

After the whole pool fiasco, Nitibha and Lopamudra talk to Priyanka and apologize. Priyanka on the other hand is not at all in a mood to forgive them. She continues to blame them for pulling her into the pool and her getting hurt. Nitibha tries to clarify that it was all unintentional and that they want to apologize. At that time Priyanka refuses to accept the apology.

 

PIC 44

 

PIC 45

 

PIC 48

 

PIC 49

 

Later on Swami Om also gets involved into the matter and that leads to another fight between him and Lopamudra.

Witness the drama unfold, tonight at 10.30PM, only on Bigg Boss 10!


