'Main Duniya ka Sabse Bada Dhongi Hoon,' says Om Swami on Bigg Boss 10!

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on October 21st, 2016 at 2:04 pm

Om Swami seems to have lost it on Day 5 on Bigg Boss 10! To begin with, he criticized Monalisa by saying that she isn’t an actress as hi- fi as Katrina Kaif! Monalisa mostly chooses not to react to Swami ji’s ranting but this time she finally says that she’s fed up of his stories!

 

PIC 37

 

PIC 31

 

PIC 33

 

Later on Swami ji criticizes Lokesh for not understanding that she’s being mocked. Lokesh gives him a befitting reply that she is not on Bigg Boss 10 for her sweetness! She has what it takes to be in the game and also win it! But it gets unbelievable when Swami ji starts saying that ‘Main duniya ka sabse bada dhongi hoon! Duniya ka sabse khatarnaak badmaash hoon! Duniya ka sabse bada rakshas hoon!’ Finally he tells Bigg Boss that it is getting too hot in the jail and asks for an air conditioner.

 

PIC 32

 

PIC 36

 

What more antics will we get to see from Om Swami on Bigg Boss 10? Tune in to Bigg Boss 10 tonight at 10.30PM!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with