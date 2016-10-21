posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on October 21st, 2016 at 2:04 pm

Om Swami seems to have lost it on Day 5 on Bigg Boss 10! To begin with, he criticized Monalisa by saying that she isn’t an actress as hi- fi as Katrina Kaif! Monalisa mostly chooses not to react to Swami ji’s ranting but this time she finally says that she’s fed up of his stories!

Later on Swami ji criticizes Lokesh for not understanding that she’s being mocked. Lokesh gives him a befitting reply that she is not on Bigg Boss 10 for her sweetness! She has what it takes to be in the game and also win it! But it gets unbelievable when Swami ji starts saying that ‘Main duniya ka sabse bada dhongi hoon! Duniya ka sabse khatarnaak badmaash hoon! Duniya ka sabse bada rakshas hoon!’ Finally he tells Bigg Boss that it is getting too hot in the jail and asks for an air conditioner.

What more antics will we get to see from Om Swami on Bigg Boss 10? Tune in to Bigg Boss 10 tonight at 10.30PM!