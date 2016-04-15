posted by Oindrilla Bhowmick, last updated on April 15th, 2016 at 4:28 pm

Guess who is going to take the driver’s seat after Balika Vadhu takes a 20-year leap? Well! The character of the very sweet and humble little Nimboli will be played by the gorgeous Mahhi Vij, our season 7, Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant. Mahhi’s petite demeanor is what makes her perfectly apt for the role of Nandini and with her entry; the show is bound to get a new lease of life.

“I feel privileged to be a part of the show as it’s my favorite. I am really excited to be back.” Mahhi even went onto say how she was excited to come back after three years and that coming back to Colors was like coming back home.

Mahhi who will be seen playing the role of the adult Nimboli will be essaying the role of a doctor in Jaipur. Now in her late twenties, Nandini is in an all new phase of life and what makes her character great is that despite all the obstacles that she has faced in life as a child bride and after losing her mother at the tender age of 13, she has continued to strive for better and is head strong about her decisions. Here are five things that we can expect from the character of Nandini after the leap.

Headstrong: Like her mother, Nandini too is very head strong and will be seen standing tall when faced with problems.

Positive: Nandini is the kind of women who has grown up to be very positive in life and believes in spreading joy around even when faced with inner turmoil.

Family: For her family comes first and her entire life is woven around them.

Healthcare: For Nandini, basic healthcare isn’t a luxury and she will be seen striving to bring it to the common man’s reach.

Love: Wed at a young age, marriage as a concept troubles Nandini and her job doesn’t even leave any time for love. Will she fall in love, that only time will tell.

To stay attune to Nandini’s journey as an adult, don’t forget to watch Balika Vadhu, Mon-Fri, 8PM.