posted by Oindrilla Bhowmick, last updated on April 25th, 2016 at 1:02 pm

Balika Vadhu which is all set for a leap tonight has quite an interesting storyline in store for its viewers. The character of Nandini which was earlier essayed by Gracy Goswami will be now played by the beautiful Mahhi Vij who will be seen playing the role of a doctor in the show. Mahhi Vij who has come back to television after a gap of three years is quite pepped up about the premiere tonight and here’s what she had to say about the show.

Q. How was it coming back on the sets after such a long break?

Ans. It feels amazing to be back.

Q. Do you feel any pressure of carrying the legacy of the show forward?

Ans. I feel no pressure but only have high hopes.

Q. How was it working with your co-stars?

Ans. Both my co-stars Rusalaan and Avinash are very sweet and genuine.

Q. What can the audience expect from the character?

Ans. The character of Nandini is very well defined. She is very strong and her character will urge young girls who get married at a very young age to become something and achieve something in life before taking the plunge.

Q. What new can the audience expect from the show?

Ans. The show guarantees a lot of freshness. There is going to be a lot of romance and emotions on the show.

So, stay tuned to Balika Vadhu and don’t forget to catch the all new characters tonight at 8PM.