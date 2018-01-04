Mahakaali to get trapped this weekend!

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 4th, 2018 at 5:36 pm

Last we saw on Mahakaali how Ganga considers herself responsible for whatever happened between Parvati and Mahadev, she requests Mahadev for one opportunity to make things better. On the other hand Mahadev senses the intention of Mall and Mani, he states they will have to bear the consequences of their actions.

 

gan1

 

 

This week we will see how Kaali realizes the bhakti of Mani. Mall will make most of this opportunity and would be successful in getting her inside the yantra. As soon as Kaali will enter the yantra, Mall will be seen asking Mani to seal the yantra in order to trap Kaali.

 

gan2

 

 

The moment Kaali will enter the yantra Mahadev will sense this and know that she has called him.

 

gan3

 

 

Later in the episode we will also see how a huge asur sena comes in the forefront to fight with Mahadev after knowing he is coming to release Mahakaali. But all the efforts of the asurs go in vain.

 

gan5

 

 

gan4

 

 

To know what happens after Mahakaali and Mahadev come face to face tune into ‘Mahakaali’ on Sat and Sun at 7 PM! 


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with