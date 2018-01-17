Mahakaali: Maartand and Mhalsa to get married this weekend.

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 17th, 2018 at 7:58 pm

This weekend Mall and Mani will continue their search for Mahakaali. Mall will bring Mani to an isolated place that will help them find Mahakaali.

 

20582426_157237568184164_5956257119924649984_n

 

 

On the other side, Mhalsa would question her mother on the extra food she is cooking, her mother would respond saying the food is for the guests who are visiting them. Later it would gets revealed that the guests are Maartand and Ganga. Mhalsa doesn’t feel happy to see Maartand around Ganga. Ganga asks for permission to serve food to Maartand and Mhalsa, and after everyone agrees she offers them food with all the love and affection.

 

 

Mhalsa feels angry when Maartand saves Ganga during a fight. The moment Mhalsa gets angry Mall and Mani trace her location.

 

 

Further in the episode we will also witness how Maartand seeks Mhalsa’s father’s permission to get married to Mhalsa. Ganesh, Kaartikeya, Vishnu and Laxmi take human form in order to help the two getting married.

 

IMG_3633

 

 

Mall and Mani come too close to Mhalsa.

 

 

We will then see how Mahadev puts his hand on Mhalsa’s forehead and makes her recall everything!

 

 

Wouldn’t you want to know what happens next?

 

 

Stay tuned for Mahakaali, Sat-Sun at 7 PM!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with