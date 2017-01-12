Luxury Budget Task: Manveer And Manu's Patience Put To Test On Bigg Boss 10

The luxury budget task this week will put the housemates in a situation wherein the more they try controlling their emotions the more the situation will trigger them not to do so! Tonight we will see Manveer receiving call from the customer, Nitibha. Nitibha will straightaway ask him “Aapke liye dosti ka kya matlab hai?”, responding to her query Manveer will be assuring her that whatever complaints she has had so far pertaining to their friendship, he will work upon all of that with an utmost effort. Manveer even mentions how he wants to hear something more along with the term ‘friendship’ from Nitibha. Hmmm…what could that be? Manveer assures her he will give a lifetime friendship to her. Nitibha getting a little serious says how he considers her to be an easy target every time, as in talks and behaves in not so pleasant manner every now and then and later gets back to normal which is absolutely not acceptable by Nitibha.

 

IMG_0901

 

 

Rohan gets another opportunity to grill Manu while on call. He also has loads of complaints from Manu like, he is not good at doing tasks, but too good when it comes to back biting and that he thinks he is already a winner on the show. Listening to all of that, Manu patiently replies him telling that he feels along with others even Rohan is a big fan of him since he has observed him so much and done a lot of research about him.

 

IMG_0906

 

 

After hanging up the call Manu tells Manveer that he never expected Rohan to say so much about him, in fact he states that; it was even more than what Priyanka Jagga must have told about him.

 

PIC 23

 

 

What do you have to say about these allegations on Manu and Manveer?

 

PIC 19

 

 

Watch the story unfold tonight on Bigg Boss 10 at 10:30 PM!


