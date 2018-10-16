posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on October 16th, 2018 at 6:38 pm

With the surprise entry of Anupji and Sree Santh back into the house, and the jodidars breaking up for the rest of the game, the housemates for sure are going through a whirlwind of emotions. We will see the housemates catching up with Sree and Anupji. They will be seen speaking with everyone about their moves and how they were being perceived from the outside. And because of this session with them housemates, everyone seems to be going against Dipika!

Going forward, Bigg Boss also announced the luxury budget task of the week. FYI, the result of this task will also affect the next captain of the house. Known as ‘Ghoda Gaadi’, this task will have Dipika and Deepak as rivals. Both of them will have one cart each with plenty of carrots in it. Other contestants will be the Ghodas (Horse) and they have to run the maximum distance to collect carrots. On the other hand, the Ghoda Gaadi Wala’s would need to convince the ghodas to run for them. The contestants with the maximum distance covered will be the winner and will be one of the contenders for captaincy. Everyone in the house will be seen trading with one another and this is something you cannot miss at all. Tune in to Appy Fizz presents Bigg Boss 12 powered by Oppo F9 Pro every day at 9 pm only on Colors to find out what happens next!