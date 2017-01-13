Luxury Budget Task: Jobs Switch On Bigg Boss Ka Call Centre Tonight

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 13th, 2017 at 1:59 pm

Yesterday’s episode was just superb, as we saw some very interesting questions raised by the callers to the call centre employees, Lopamudra, Manu and Manveer. We also saw the employees on the receiving end maintaining their composure. Today, its’s day two for the luxury budget task and now it’s the turn of Rohan’s team to become the customer care executives.

 

Everybody gets a fair chance in the Bigg Boss house, and that’s the most important aspect being the housemate on this wonderful show.

 

Are you ready to see Rohan, Nitibha and Bani getting grilled in return? Then don’t forget to tune in at 10:30 PM to watch your favourite show, Bigg Boss 10


Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

