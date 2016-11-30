Luxury Budget Task 'Jab Tak Tumhare Pair Chalenge' on Bigg Boss 10!

Tonight, Bigg Boss announces the Luxury Budget Task of the week and it is called ‘Jab Tak Tumhare Pair Chalenge’. As part of this task, Bigg Boss restricts the contestants from using utility and necessity things like water, gas and so on. Access to luggage room is taken away and even sleeping is not allowed. The twist is that the nominated contestants have to pedal a cycle and earn the daily necessity items as well as permission to use the luggage room and even to get sleep at night.

 

Priyanka is appointed as the coordinator of this task. Not just that, if she is successful in getting this task executed, she directly becomes a contender for captaincy.

 

Looks like Priyanka is back in full form! But will she be able to execute this task efficiently? Tune in to Bigg Boss 10 tonight at 10.30PM to know more about this!


