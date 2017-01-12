Luxury Budget Task: In The Bigg Boss House Bani Does Everything To Pester Lopamudra

It will be interesting to see Lopamudra and Bani on a call tonight during the task in the Bigg Boss house. Bani makes the use of the opportunity to the maximum when asked to raise questions for the customer care employee, Lopamudra. Bani from the very beginning maintains a high pitch while speaking, she asks a question in sarcasm; that why Lopa loves her so much, to this Lopa smiles and responds saying that’s because she doesn’t carry any sort of hatred in her heart for Bani. She further asks if she thinks that her overall value is based on her good looks, and replying to this Lopamudra says that she thinks Bani has lots of problems with her looks, she even questions her back saying “kya main aapki aankhon mein chubhti hun?” (do I hurt you in eyes?).

 

A little later Rohan speaks with Bani and complaints that why she has to say he doesn’t do the task properly; he even says that she was constantly asking Lopa personal questions which were senseless. When Bani tells him that even he tells few not so good things to Lopa, Rohan replies saying those are in joke, he even tells her that how does she think that Lopa takes eight hours to do her makeup. He even questions her asking does she wants him to make Lopa cry.

 

A lot is going to happen in an interesting episode tonight.

 

Do not forget tuning in at 10:30 PM to watch Bigg Boss 10.


