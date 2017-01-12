Luxury Budget Task: Bigg Boss Ka Call Centre On Bigg Boss 10

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 12th, 2017

The luxury budget task for this week is called ‘Bigg Boss Ka Call Cantre’, wherein the housemates would be divided into two. Team Manu; will have Lopamudra, Manu and Manveer who will act as the call centre employees, whereas team Rohan; having Nitibha, Bani and Rohan will be the troubled customers who would throw such questions at the customer care executives that make them feel agitated and test their tolerance power!

 

PIC 01

 

 

 

This task is definitely going to make the feathers ruffle between the housemates, as the role of customers is to provoke the customer care employees to blurt out things which they aren’t supposed to, being the employees.

 

PIC 05

 

 

This task is definitely going to entertain us in tonight’s episode.

 

PIC 11

 

 

Do watch Bigg Boss 10 at 10:30 PM!   


﻿

