posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on December 6th, 2016 at 12:35 pm

Tonight, Bigg Boss announces the luxury budget task of the week, BB Taxi Stand.

In an interesting division of roles, Bani and Manveer are the taxi drivers while Priyanka is the traffic police. Other housemates are commuters.

The housemates, by themselves, are not allowed to move in the house but they have to use the taxi service. So Bani and Manveer will drive everyone through the house and in exchange of this they have to charge a fare from the passengers. Priyanka plays the part of tough, strict traffic police and she fines everyone on not following the rules.

Sounds fun, isn’t it? Well, the twist is right here! Two people with maximum points become the contenders for the next captaincy task. Here’s how…

One of the three, Priyanka, Manveer and Bani, with maximum points at the end of the BB Taxi Stand task, will contest for the captaincy. On the other hand, one of the commuter housemates with maximum points becomes the second contender for the captaincy task.

What challenges does the task throw up for the housemates tonight? Which two housemates become the captaincy task contenders? Tune in to Bigg Boss 10 for all this and more, tonight at 10.30PM!