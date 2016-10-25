posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on October 25th, 2016 at 6:09 pm

Waking up to the song ‘It happens only in India’, the housemates sense that something unusual is in store for them today. The day starts with a scuffle between the Sevaks and Maliks as Rohan questions Akansha and Lokesh if they have taken anyone’s permission before using the bathroom before them. Akansha says that they don’t need to take permission from the Maliks to brush their teeth but for other morning chores. Rohan turns to Karan for validation and he agrees with Akansha’s point.

Soon after, Bigg Boss introduces the luxury task for the week ‘BB laundry’ where both the teams are assigned the task to wash, clean and iron clothes made available at the conveyor belt. Each team (celebrities in blue and Indiawale in orange) has to complete a consignment of 35 clothes by the end of the task after a thorough quality check. Rohan and Nitibha are given the responsibility to inspect clothes of the opposition team and put dirty clothes in the reject bin. Bigg Boss also informs that apart from it being a luxury budget task, the results will have direct implications on ‘satta parivartan’ and upcoming nominations.

On hearing the siren, the housemates begin the task and soon go at each other’s throats. Rahul and Manoj start snatching clothes from each other to secure a larger share for their respective teams. Rohan, as the inspector, instructs the orange team on how they should wash the clothes. Manveer loses his head and asks Rohan to do his job and not interfere in their matter. Later on, Rohan also irks Navin by rejecting defectless clothes and they both get into a yelling match. Every time the clothes come from the conveyor belt, both the teams would spring upon each other and even break task rules to collect the maximum amount of clothes.

Adding some hilarity to the serious environment, Manoj and Manveer are seen poking fun at Swamiji after he tells them that he is going to make a biopic on his life. Swamiji adds that the budget for the movie is 100 crores and it will also have Hollywood actors starring in it. Manveer expresses his wish to play younger Swamiji’s role while Lokesh says that she would like to dance in the movie. Furthermore, Mona and Manu are seen flirting with each other where Manu playfully asks Mona what do women from Kolkata like. Navin and Swamiji pull Manu’s leg by saying that Mona doesn’t like him and he should stop trying. Mona, on the other hand, out of embarrassment avoids the conversation and starts blushing.

At the end of the day, Manveer and Navin are seen having a conversation with Swamiji when Manveer gets emotional and tells Swamiji that he wants to reconcile with his father and win over his respect. At the same time, Manu tells Mona that he is an emotional and sensitive person and has the ability to get attached to anyone very quickly.

Will the Sevaks and Maliks be able to successfully complete the task and win luxury budget points? Will the task once again lead to ‘Satta Parivartan’ and change dynamics inside the Bigg Boss house?

