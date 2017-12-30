Luv or Priyank? Who will bid adieu to the Bigg Boss house this weekend?

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on December 30th, 2017 at 4:04 pm

Hearts pump faster for the nominated housemates every weekend.

 

Tonight once again Salman Khan will keep us in thorough suspense! This is because as he announces about the eviction this weekend he says “Iss baar mushkil ki ghadi nahi hai” as whoever gets evicted will re-unite with his family this new year’s eve! And which is totally true!

 

 

With that positive thought in mind the host asks the housemates who they think would say good-bye to the Bigg Boss house tonight. Hina says Luv would have more votes than Priyank, whereas Vikas hopes Priyank should have more votes. When asked Puneesh, he says Priyank must have received less votes than Luv. Akash guesses Priyank must have received more votes than Luv whereas Shilpa thinks otherwise.

 

Salman Khan finally reveals that the person who would be leaving the house this weekend is……

 

 

What’s your guess? Watch tonight to have the right answer!


Bigg Boss Mon-Fri at 10:30 PM, Sat-Sun at 9 PM!

