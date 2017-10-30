posted by Shambhavi, last updated on October 30th, 2017 at 2:54 pm

The chase for captaincy will continue tonight on Bigg Boss 11.

Bandgi and Luv will continue holding the ring and try convincing each other to leave it in order to win the game. Both the players seem adamant on winning, which will also lead to arguments in between the two.

The supporters will continue encouraging them, as the two struggle with their respective strategies. But who will play a smart game till the end is what matters the most.

This captaincy task is something to watch out for tonight on Bigg Boss 11.