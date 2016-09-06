Love 'Try-Angle' with Sidharth, Katrina and Manish on JDJ9

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on September 6th, 2016 at 2:40 pm

Don your Kala Chashma and Woot! Sidharth and Katrina did some ‘Naacho Naacho’ on JDJ9. It goes without saying that Manish’s heart was drawn to the pretty lady in red.

Sidharth, Katrina and Manish on JDJ9

 And looks like ‘love heals all wounds’ came true for Manish with Katrina’s magical touch.

3

Katrina revealed that she Manish’s first love

5

But it seems she was smitten by Sidharth’s charm 

2

And

Munda surely knew how to steal the kudi away

IMG_4281

Keep watching JDJ9 this Saturday at 10PM!

 


﻿

