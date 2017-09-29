posted by Shambhavi, last updated on September 29th, 2017 at 1:36 pm

~ Salman Khan returns as the Host for the eighth season in a row ~

~ Bigg Boss will premiere on 1st October 2017 at 9:00 PM

Mumbai, 26th September 2017: In our lifetime, we all come across a vivid breed of neighbours who we share a love-hate relationship with. The greedy ones, the nuisance creators, the gossip mongers and sometimes the close confidants with whom we share our day-to-day ordeals with. Incorporating a never-seen-before twist, COLORS’ is all set to present yet another extraordinary season of its marquee

show Appy Fizz Presents Bigg Boss powered by OPPO Camera Phones which will roll out the red carpet for the Padosis this year. Viewers will find a host of new neighbours in the Bigg Boss House whose lives they’ll get to follow over a period of 90 days. The show which gives us a peek into human psychology in its newest avatar will return with Superstar Salman Khan as not only the host but also the neighbourhood peacemaker! The world of Gharwale and Padosis will come together starting Sunday 1st October 2017 at 9:00 PM; subsequent episodes to air every Monday to Friday at 10:30 PM and Saturdays and Sundays at 9:00 PM on COLORS!

Speaking about the launch of the show, Raj Nayak, COO – Viacom18, said, “Arguably the most awaited show on Indian Television and a social experiment at its best, Bigg Boss undoubtedly has a fandom like the Super Bowl of the West. After turning risk into a victory last season as the contrasting worlds of common man and celebrities created unparalleled content, the entertainment abode of Bigg Boss this season comes with an even bigger twist filled with indomitable ‘Gharwale’ and ‘Padosis’. We’ve done an impeccable casting and are certain that the universal theme of ‘neighbours’ will not only prove to be relatable but will also elicit the right kind of emotions amongst the viewers.”

He further added, “This year has been wonderful for COLORS as we could treat our audience to some exemplary content; be it by presenting unique propositions like India Banega Manch and Rising Star or by accounting another successful season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Here’s hoping that Bigg Boss will continue the trend and become a matter of neighbourhood gossip in every locality. We are happy to strengthen our partnership with Parle Agro’s Appy Fizz and OPPO Camera Phones for this season as the presenting and powered by sponsors respectively.”

Talking about the association, Nadia Chauhan, Joint Managing Director and Chief Marketing Officer - Parle Agro said, “Bigg Boss, as a property, only seems to be getting bigger and better with every season. Our association has not only helped us to cement a significant market position but also to create several innovative brand propositions. We are looking forward to associating with COLORS for yet another exciting season of Bigg Boss and reaching out to our target audience through compelling in-show integrations.”

Returning as the host for the eighth season in a row, superstar Salman Khan said, “We all have neighbors of every kind and every hue. Some of us have wonderful memories of them and some of us may have not so good ones. Bigg Boss is one show that the country awaits with bated breath along with my movies; and like every year, I’m thrilled to welcome the new contestants into the Bigg Boss house. The theme of ‘Padosis’ and ‘Gharwale’ is very refreshing and we have a full entertainment package coming up for the viewers.”

Said Mr. Will Yang, Brand Director, OPPO India, “Our journey with COLORS has been very thrilling and this is our 4th year with Bigg Boss Powered By sponsorship. We have continued our association as the results have been tremendous and the recall amongst our target audience has been remarkable. We believe this year’s alliance will create more buzz and reach out to more audience which is Young and Fashionable as our brand”

Talking about the security of the Bigg Boss House, Yogesh B Dutta, COO - CP PLUS added, “CP PLUS is excited to be an integral part of the BIGG BOSS house by Intelligently securing the show this time. This is our 3rd consecutive year of participation with the reality show. We strongly believe that this association will not only add to the excitement of the viewers and inmates of house, but will also go a long way in intelligently highlighting the importance of security across all walks of life. Together, we look forward to a great show once again by bringing in a lot of excitement to the viewers.”

Giving a deeper perspective on the upcoming season of Bigg Boss, Manisha Sharma, Programming Head – COLORS said, “Bigg Boss is a show which always creates ripples before it comes. Viewers live in anticipation throughout the year as to who’ll be the contestants. After the success of the last season with a common man taking the crown, this season we are adding another layer to the theme by giving the housemates ‘padosis’ for company. There are quite a few exciting and innovative elements getting added to the House this season, like an ‘aakhara’ and a ‘kalkothri’. Viewers will be thrilled to see the way these spaces are going to be used. You will also see Salman Khan in new avatar in terms of a host. For the first time ever Salman will move around in the Bigg Boss neighbourhood and will be staying alongside the contestants.”

As the common man and celebrities fight all odds and live together as neighbours for 100 plus days, their lives will be filled with unique challenges and situations that will prove to be an entertainment bonanza. Only the determined and resilient will emerge victorious in this ultimate battle of Gharwale and Padosis.

Commenting on the format of the show, Deepak Dhar, Managing Director & CEO, Endemol Shine India said, “Last season, we experimented with a new format and put the commoners and celebrities inside the Bigg Boss house, which created history. This season we will add another interesting spin to the drama with the introduction of a ‘Padosi’. The journey gets more fascinating this year when the contestants face unpredictable situations, which will add to the entertainment factor that the franchise is synonymous with.”

COLORS has designed a robust 360-degree integrated marketing campaign to promote Bigg Boss across various platforms including OOH, radio integrations including special tie-ups. In the Digital medium, actor Gaurav Gera will don the hat of Pinky Padosan and give out inside gossip from the Bigg Boss house.

Along with Appy Fizz as Presenting Sponsor and OPPO Camera Phone as Powered by Sponsor, COLORS has roped in CP Plus as the Security partner.

Watch Bigg Boss 11’s mega launch on Sunday, 1st October 2017 at 9:00 PM