Love blooming between Chakor- Sooraj and Vivaan- Imli on Udann!

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on January 11th, 2017 at 4:10 pm

Chakor has seen a tough life on Udann as a 'Bandhua'. So has her sister Imli. As fate would ahve it, although Chakor and Imli were in love with Vivaan and Sooraj respectively, they couldn't marry the men of their dreams. Chakor ended with Sooraj as a result of vicious plan while Imli was forced to marry Vivaan.

 

IMG_5825

 

After spending some time with their husbands and getting know them better, Imli and Chakor both have started adjusting with their partners. Not just that, they seem to be falling in love too. Here's a glimpse...

 

DSC_0169

 

DSC_0170

 

9ab32f4e3a481d3f04752123ad269379

 

adc0cf6040bdea355a034800927e31e9

 

What's in store for these lovely couples? Will this turn out to be a 'Happily Ever After' for them? Or will KamalNarayan make their life difficult further?

Tune in to Udann every Mon- Fri at 8.30PM to watch the drama unfold!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with