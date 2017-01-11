posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on January 11th, 2017 at 4:10 pm

Chakor has seen a tough life on Udann as a 'Bandhua'. So has her sister Imli. As fate would ahve it, although Chakor and Imli were in love with Vivaan and Sooraj respectively, they couldn't marry the men of their dreams. Chakor ended with Sooraj as a result of vicious plan while Imli was forced to marry Vivaan.

After spending some time with their husbands and getting know them better, Imli and Chakor both have started adjusting with their partners. Not just that, they seem to be falling in love too. Here's a glimpse...

What's in store for these lovely couples? Will this turn out to be a 'Happily Ever After' for them? Or will KamalNarayan make their life difficult further?

Tune in to Udann every Mon- Fri at 8.30PM to watch the drama unfold!