Lopamudra refuses to go to jail on Bigg Boss 10!

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on December 8th, 2016 at 1:08 pm

After Gaurav gave away Lopamudra’s bundle of points to Priyanka, both have been avoiding each other. Tonight however, Lopamudra has to face Gaurav as he is the captain of the house for this week.

 

Gaurav chooses Lopamudra for jail punishment!

 

Bigg Boss asks Gaurav to choose two contestants for the jail punishment and as expected, Gaurav asks Lopamudra to go to jail. He explains that she lies and accuses people of wrong things.

 

Lopamudra hits back

 

Later, in the luggage room, Lopamudra vents out and says to Gaurav that yesterday he was insecure because she had more points and her strategy was working. Sending her to jail is nothing but an extension to that.

 

When Gaurav asks her to get inside the jail, she just walks off saying, ‘Main nahi jaungi jail!’

 

Will Gaurav manage to send Lopamudra to jail or will she stick to her decision? Tune in tonight to Bigg Boss 10 at 10.30PM to know more about it!


