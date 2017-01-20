posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 20th, 2017 at 1:44 pm

Manu’s team really played the task of race to finale very well. Manveer reads out the letter next day that now it would be the turn of the opposite team to do task. A little while later, in the living area while Bani is around; Lopamudra in a loud tone says how will she take revenge during the task, i.e. by throwing eggs on the face of the opponent. Bani hears all of that and ignores at that moment.

Later Bani tells Manveer that she would want only him to bring troubles to her during the task. Clearly she doesn’t want Bani to get involved with her in any way. She says that she knows Lopa would only come to her but she doesn’t want that to happen.

What do you have to say about this to Bani?

