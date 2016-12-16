Lopamudra punishes housemates on Bigg Boss 10!

posted by Devang Kothari, last updated on December 16th, 2016 at 1:15 pm

Tonight, Bigg Boss announces that Lopamudra has to choose five housemates who according to her should be punished.

 

Swami Om

 

The first name she takes is that of Swami Om. He is naturally angered by this and starts with his ranting.  He says that Lopamudra is taking revenge on him. He further comments that punishment should be given to one who is guilty and not to the one who is your enemy. Finally Lopamudra has to ask him to shut up so that she can announce other names.

 

Priyanka Jagga

 

According to Lopamudra, Priyanka is rude while Priyanka on the other hand feels that Lopamudra is just acting out of her hatred towards Priyanka. Later on, this becomes a reason for a major argument between the two.

 

Gaurav Chopra

 

Lopamudra selects Gaurav for the punishment because in an earlier task of BB Taxi Stand, Gaurav had given away all Lopamudra’s points to Priyanka. Lopamudra was hurt at that time and hence she chooses Gaurav for the punishment.

 

Bani J

 

Lopamudra says that Bani’s reaction in the captaincy task was rather humiliating and that’s the reason why Bani would be her fourth choice for the punishment. Bani clarifies that she was hurt during the task and that’s why she reacted the way she did.

 

Nitibha Kaul

 

Lopamudra’s last choice is Nitibha as she feels that Nitibha is a strong person and she has what it takes to go through the punishment task.

 

Lopamudra’s choice of five housemates for the punishment has definitely ruffled many feathers in the Bigg Boss 10 house. Will this lead to a new series of arguments on Bigg Boss 10? Tune in tonight at 10.30PM to know what is in store on Bigg Boss 10!


