posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 2nd, 2016 at 1:39 pm

Lopamudra and Swami Om were the first two contestants to set foot in the Bigg Boss house, from then on the their journey has been pretty topsy-turvy. Both have had a fair share of squabbles on their run with each other.

However the ‘Raja and Rank’ task will take an interesting turn in this story. Swami Om who is currently essaying the role of 'Raja' on the task receives all the royal treatment possible in the world from the housemates. In true sense there is ‘Raja ki jai jaikar’.

However Miss Lopa seems to have had her fill with so much drama of being a ‘Rank’ to Swami Om.

She even ends up saying ‘mujh pe daya kijiye Bigg Boss’! Well Lopa, looks like this task will bring out the camera conversationalist in you!

Get ready to see another entertaining episode of Bigg Boss 10 tonight at 10.30PM!