Lopamudra lashes out at Rohan on Bigg Boss 10!

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on December 13th, 2016 at 6:08 pm

Tonight Lopamudra comments that Rohan should not make fun of everything. She is furious with Rohan and says that he should either stop talking about her or stop talking to her. She adds that Rohan thinks he is the smartest in the house but that’s not true. She criticizes Rohan about playing safe during the Bursting Balloons to Nominate Task. She finally comments that, ‘Tumhari baatein saari loose hai!’

 

IMG_3054

 

IMG_3065

 

Unable to understand why Lopamudra is reacting so much, Rohan first tries to reason out with her but eventually walks off.

 

IMG_2878

 

Tune in to Bigg Boss 10 tonight at 10.30PM to know what exactly happened!


