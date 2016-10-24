Lopamudra gets into the game on Bigg Boss 10!

Lopamudra is one person in the Celebrities’ team who has spoken her heart out. Be it standing up for herself in front of Om Swami or giving it back to the Indiawale, she has done everything to preserve her self- respect in the house! This is what Salman Khan said about her on Weekend ka Vaar!

 

She was encouraged to be herself by Kamya on Weekend ka Vaar and we will see some more of her now.

 

IMG_9043

 

IMG_9038

 

IMG_9057

 

On Weekend ka Vaar she asked Om Swami to back off in a rather upfront and curt manner. Definitely, it took tremendous courage on her part to react the way she did. In tonight’s episode she gets into an argument with Nitibha and continues to be in an aggressive mode. She says to Rohan that she doesn’t want to patch up with Nitibha!

 

IMG_9044

 

IMG_9230

 

Stay tuned to Bigg Boss 10, every Mon- Fri at 10.30PM to know exactly what happened between Lopamudra and Nitibha!


