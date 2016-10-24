posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on October 24th, 2016 at 2:17 pm

Lopamudra is one person in the Celebrities’ team who has spoken her heart out. Be it standing up for herself in front of Om Swami or giving it back to the Indiawale, she has done everything to preserve her self- respect in the house! This is what Salman Khan said about her on Weekend ka Vaar!

She was encouraged to be herself by Kamya on Weekend ka Vaar and we will see some more of her now.

On Weekend ka Vaar she asked Om Swami to back off in a rather upfront and curt manner. Definitely, it took tremendous courage on her part to react the way she did. In tonight’s episode she gets into an argument with Nitibha and continues to be in an aggressive mode. She says to Rohan that she doesn’t want to patch up with Nitibha!

Stay tuned to Bigg Boss 10, every Mon- Fri at 10.30PM to know exactly what happened between Lopamudra and Nitibha!